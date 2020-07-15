South Carolina High School sports to start later

(WJBF) – The start of high school sports in South Carolina has been pushed back due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League voted to move the start of competition from August to September.

Under the plan the start of practices has been pushed back from July 30th to August 17th. The first football games would be played September 11th, with a seven-game regular season.

Playoffs would begin Oct. 30th

MORE TOP STORIES: