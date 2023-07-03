COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Last week, South Carolina leaders learned how much the state was receiving from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Officials say the state’s allocation is $551,535,983.05.

Jim Stritzinger, Director of the SC Broadband Office (SCBBO), attended the White House ceremony where the announcement was made with broadband leaders from around the U.S.

“The BEAD money is exciting and it’s different. It allows the state to invest in workforce activities. There’s a new dimension to this,” he said.

While BEAD money has now been allocated, the SCBBO still has significant NTIA planning and approval steps, which must be completed before funds can be committed to actual projects. Therefore, the SCBBO does not currently anticipate that any funds will be deployed until 2025.

Stritzinger said the BEAD money allocated to the state can be utilized for workforce-oriented programs, in addition to physical infrastructure for skills such as telecommunications deployment, cybersecurity, GIS, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing.

In addition to the BEAD allocation, the SCBBO is also announced that it has updated its statewide maps to reflect the progress that has been made through previous funding and grant opportunities through March 31, 2023. The most up-to-date information and statistics by county are available via SCDigitalDrive.org.

As of March 31, 2023, there are 191,548 underserved BSLs (impacting 394,419 residents) in the State of South Carolina; however, when construction on currently funded projects completes, the number of underserved BSLs will fall to 133,631 by December 2024.

Statewide, over 1.9 million residents (~76%) now subscribe to high-speed internet and 48,677 adopted fiber in their homes over the last six months.

As for affordability, 324,332 households have qualified for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) that provides a $30/month subsidy for broadband service. As a result, 61,715 new ACP households have signed up in the last six months.

More information can be found at ors.sc.gov/broadband.