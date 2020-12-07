South Carolina estimated to receive 200k-300k COVID-19 vaccines by end of year

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo, a volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as part of Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial developed at the University of Oxford in Britain in conjunction with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, AstraZeneca Inc. announced that the Food and Drug Administration is letting it resume testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Pool via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is estimated to receive between 200,000 and 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The amount of vaccines received is subject to change and DHEC will not know the exact amount until the doses are received. The estimate was given to the state by the federal government.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines could be in South Carolina as soon as mid-December.

The vaccines will be given first to those in the direct line, said Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. Priority will be given to healthcare and frontline workers as well as people in long-term care facilities.