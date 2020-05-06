South Carolina DHEC to test all staff and residents at nursing homes across the state for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina DHEC announced Wednesday all residents and staff members of every nursing home in South Carolina will be tested for COVID-19.

“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities. Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities” DHEC Director Rick Toomey

Starting next week, DHEC, Lab Corp, South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina will begin testing 40,000 residents and staff members at 194 nursing homes in the state. This testing will begin in phases with the first one beginning on May 11. 15,000 residents and staff will be tested at 74 facilities.

Testing of the 194 facilities is expected to be finished by the end of May. Facilities have been notified of the testing plan. DHEC is working with the nursing homes to answer any questions or concerns before testing.