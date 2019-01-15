South Carolina Congressman makes sure Coast Guard is paid duing shutdown
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham announced he has co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to pay U.S. Coast Guard members during the government shutdown.
The announcement came from his Washington office just after lunchtime Monday.
According to a press release, the bipartisan legislation called the “Pay Our Coast Guard Parity Act of 2019,” would ensure active and reserve the United States Coast Guard members were paid during the duration of the government shutdown.
“The brave men and women who risk their lives to protect our coastlines should never bear the burden of political dysfunction," Cunningham said.
Currently, the Coast Guard is the only branch of the U.S. military not paid for their critical and continuing operations.
On Cunningham’s first day in office, he voted on a bipartisan series of bills to reopen the government.
“On my very first day in Congress, the House passed a series of bills to reopen the government with bipartisan support. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to take up this bipartisan legislation, so we can reopen the government and get to work on the many urgent problems we were elected to solve,” he said.
This shutdown is now the longest in American history.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high