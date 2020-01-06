Live Now
NewsChannel 6 Morning News streaming NOW

South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 37-year-old James Edward Bell shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport.

Florence County’s coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler of Dillon. Officials say Bell initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story