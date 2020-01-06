South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 37-year-old James Edward Bell shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport.

Florence County’s coroner identified the victim as 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler of Dillon. Officials say Bell initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies.