COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake rattled near the state’s capital late Tuesday night.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 1.91 magnitude earthquake struck near Hopkins, South Carolina just after 11:00 p.m.

Hopkins is located between Columbia and Congaree National Park.

This is the first recorded earthquake in South Carolina so far this year. A swarm of small-scale earthquakes was reported in the Elgin and Lugoff areas throughout 2022.

The last earthquake reported by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division was a 1.72 magnitude which struck near Elgin on December 9.