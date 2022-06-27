ORANGEBURG, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents charged three men with vehicle crimes in Orangeburg, SC.

37-year-old Frank Edwinn Easterlin of Rowesville, SC, 31-year-old Jonathan Carter Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC, and 40-year-old Harvin Antwain Spigner, of St. Matthews, SC were each charged with multiple vehicle crimes.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. SLED was assisted in the investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

All three of the men were booked at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.