SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A K-9 with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has died after being shot during the search for a wanted suspect, who previously shot a police deputy.

According to SLED, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot by Ernest Robert Burbage, III, 38, on Wednesday night.

According to SLED, the SWAT team deployed a robot into a residence on Johns Island believed to be connected to the search for Burbage on Thursday at around 2 P.M.

Authorities say that the SLED K-9 Rico was deployed into that residence following the robot.

According to authorities, when Rico entered, he was shot by Burbage, and then, Burbage exited the residence, where SLED SWAT and deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office encountered him in the side yard.

According to SLED, Burbage was then shot, and he later died at the scene.

SLED states that Master Deputy Gilbreath has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries; however, SLED K-9 Rico did not survive after being shot.