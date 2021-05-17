SLED issues public guidance after open carry with training act signed into law

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – “It’s critical for gun owners to understand the new law before carrying their weapon in public,” said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel after the Open Carry with Training Act was signed into law Monday.

SLED issued the following public guidance Monday,

Though the law has been signed by Governor Henry D. McMaster, this Act has a 90-day

implementation delay and thus this law does not go into effect until Aug. 16. Therefore,

current valid concealed weapon permit (CWP) holders are not authorized to openly carry

a handgun in South Carolina until that date.

It is also important to know that the Open Carry with Training Act does not change the

law on who can carry a firearm. Rather, it merely changes the way a CWP holder can

carry a handgun in public in South Carolina.

In addition, the Open Carry with Training Act also does not change where a CWP holder

can carry in South Carolina nor does it change the right of a public or private business or

employer to post a sign prohibiting or allowing the carrying of a concealable weapon by a

valid CWP holder.

During the next 90 days, SLED will be working diligently to develop the necessary

training curriculum for the handgun education course; coordinate with the South Carolina

Criminal Justice Academy to create and provide training for law enforcement personnel;

and overhaul our internal process to handle the required changes that impact applications

and renewals.

Anyone who owns a firearm and is interested in openly carrying their weapon in public is

strongly encouraged to thoroughly read the recently signed law and all applicable South

Carolina gun laws.