SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – There is an investigation taking place after a shooting on the South Carolina State University (SCSU) campus.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED), the shooting took place on Saturday, March 25th.

Investigators say that at this time no injuries have been reported.

According to SLED, the department was called in to investigate by the SCSU Police Department.

SLED authorities say that they will provide additional information when it becomes available.