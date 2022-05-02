COLLETON COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) is investigating a shooting investigation involving Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to SLED, William “Jerry” Crosby, 55, was shot on Sunday night during an encounter with deputies.

Authorities say Crosby was armed.

According to investigators, Crosby was transported by the Colleton Fire Rescue to Colleton Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

This marks the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022 in comparison to 2021, where there were 40 officer involved shootings.

The incident in Colleton County is an ongoing investigation.