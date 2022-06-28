WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 52-year-old Willie John Dansby, Jr. with Assault and Battery 1st Degree on Tuesday.

Dansby shot in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting.

SLED was requested to investigate by Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner.

Willie Dansby was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. His case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.