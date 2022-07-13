PEE DEE, SC (WJBF) – Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Jo Ann Graves for Physical Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

The victim is a resident of the Pee Dee Regional Center, which is under the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Graves allegedly hit the victim in the face several times.

SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and

Special Needs.

Graves was booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.