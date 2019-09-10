Shots fired reported at South Aiken High School

South Carolina News
Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County dispatch responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of South Aiken High School.

According to a message on the school’s website, an altercation occurred this afternoon in the parking lot and a report of a gun shot was received by dispatchers.

At least 2 people have been taken into custody after a fight involving weapons in the senior parking lot.

According to Sergeant Jake Mahoney, this incident is not being considered a school shooting and no injuries or property damage have been reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story