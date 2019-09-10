Shots fired reported at South Aiken High School

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County dispatch responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of South Aiken High School.

According to a message on the school’s website, an altercation occurred this afternoon in the parking lot and a report of a gun shot was received by dispatchers.

At least 2 people have been taken into custody after a fight involving weapons in the senior parking lot.

According to Sergeant Jake Mahoney, this incident is not being considered a school shooting and no injuries or property damage have been reported.