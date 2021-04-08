Shooting at Crosland Park in Aiken, no injuries reported

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting near the intersection of York Street and Crosland Drive. NewsChannel 6’s Wes Cooper reports details are very limited but public safety officers are putting the pieces together.

A woman who asked for her name to be withheld said, “It’s a very active kind of neighborhood. I would not want to live here but we know, you know, things are going to happen.”

A shooting in broad daylight put many people on high alert Thursday afternoon in the Crosland Park neighborhood. One woman, who didn’t want to give her name, was visiting a friend who lives there, she says the area is very dangerous.

“So much chaos it’s unbelievable. We cannot even go to the store anymore. We need to change the system and get more safety.”

Public Safety officers say the shooting happened a 5:00 pm. With bullet holes on the Crosland Park neighborhood sign and several cars– police searched this silver Mustang and this Honda sedan that crashed into a tree.

“It’s still good to see that somebody’s trying to stop and save these people. I’m thankful for public safety for coming out. Nobody want to tell anything but it’s all going to come out.”

Aiken Public Safety reports two people have been arrested on unrelated drug charges. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting Thursday evening.

This incident is under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.