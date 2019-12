BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Beech Island.

The shooting happened on Branch Court around 3:00 a.m. The victim has not been identified. They were shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, according to Aiken County authorities.

There are no suspects at this time.

Continue to count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for any developments on this story.