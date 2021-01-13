Shooting at Ironwood Apartments in North Augusta

South Carolina News

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta law enforcement officials are on the scene of a shooting at Ironwood Apartments.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible attempted armed robbery. The victim was defending himself by discharging his handgun.

Two suspects fled the scene. It is unknown at this time whether the victims were hit. There have not been any reported gunshot wounds at local hospitals. This is an ongoing investigation.

