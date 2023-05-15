GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are investigating after several statues at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church were vandalized over the weekend.

Multiple statues of Mary were found severely damaged on Mother’s Day. The church has been providing ministry in Goose Creek for decades.

A large statue of Mary, the Mother of God, was damaged in the columbarium – one of the most sacred areas of the church ground. This is where the ashes of parishioners, church family, and friends are buried.

The statue was knocked from its pedestal, causing damage to Mary’s face, and breaking off both of her hands.

“That’s the image of the statue of our Blessed Mother Mary- that’s one of the statues that was vandalized in the early morning,” said Father Noly Berjuega, CRM, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

A report from the Goose Creek Police Department said grainy security video shows a male walking around the church property shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Another statue of Mary was damaged on a pedestal behind the parking garage at the church, and a third was damaged by the pond out back. These two statues have since been removed by members of the church who are going to have them repaired.

In front of the church, the Mary statue has her right hand knocked off. The police report states that it was knocked to the ground.

“Well, that was really hurting, you know. Knowing that very day, we celebrate Mother’s Day, and that’s the image of the statue of our blessed mother, Mary, the mother of God, the mother of God, and the mother of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Whoever is responsible for the vandalism also cut the American flag down and cut the ropes on the flag pole so that it cannot be used to hoist another flag. And at least one planter with a palm tree was knocked over in front of the church.

“Well, we pray for him. As spiritual leaders, we pray for him, and parishioners as well cause their hearts for him for conversion especially that’s the message of the blessed Mother Mary- the continued conversion of the heart. So, we pray for him,” said Father Noly.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Goose Creek Police Department.