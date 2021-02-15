Senior Couple in Aiken Fights Back Against Alleged Assailant

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A senior Couple in Aiken is receiving treatment for minor injuries after a run-in with a suspected home invader.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the couple were at home shortly after noon on Dicks Street, off of Old Jackson Highway, when the suspect knocked on their door. When they answered, the suspect allegedly tried to push his way into the house while armed with a knife.

The husband, who is in his 80s, fought back, says a spokesperson for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

During the struggle, the homeowner was able to get the suspect pinned to the ground and was able to keep him that way under Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is unknown at this time what the exact charges for the suspect will be.

An incident report is expected to be available by tomorrow. The couple received only minor injuries.