Senator Lindsey Graham under self-quarantine

(WJBF) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham released a statement today saying he has decided to self quarantine following a trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Graham has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil but decided to quarantine out of caution. He will work from home.

