MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WBTW) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham spent his 4th of July in Iraq, according to a tweet Monday.

“I’m honored to be visiting with our troops today,” Graham wrote. “It’s a great day to be an American and spend time with the brave men and women who keep us safe.”

The message was posted with a handful of American flag emojis.

He posted four photos with the tweets, including him in an aircraft, a picture of him shaking hands with troops and a shot of him posing for a group photo in front of a flag.

“Thank you as well to our diplomats who work to protect and secure American interests around the world,” the tweet reads. “Keep safe and have a great 4th of July!”

The day before, Graham posted from Turkey, writing that “While we have had a problematic relationship at times, it is imperative Turkey and the US take steps to strengthen ties between our two nations.”

He applauded Joe Biden’s administration for selling F-16s to the Turkish Air Force, stating that the jets will help support U.S. security.