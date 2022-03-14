COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Joe Wilson were at the University of South Carolina for a round table discussion on the war in Ukraine.

Sen. Graham and Rep. Wilson said this conflict was about the ‘rule of law’ versus the ‘rule of the gun’. They said they have serious concerns on the global implications if Ukraine were to lose the war.

Wilson said, “This is a war against Putin, not the people of Russia.”

Both said the US should do everything it can to help Ukraine with military or economic aid and to keep up with the sanctions on Russia.

Sen. Graham is part of a bipartisan group of Senators asking for an international investigation for possible war crimes committed by Putin.

Sen. Graham said, “The investigation is important. It’s more than symbolic. If we do not fully go all in on for this war crime behavior than everything we talked about after World War II was all talk.”

Graham said ultimately it’s up to the people of Russia to remove Vladimir Putin. Graham believes the longer the war in Ukraine goes on and the longer the Russian people continue to feel the impacts of sanctions, Putin’s domestic support will falter.

Both Graham and Wilson said they don’t want to see US troops on the ground in Ukraine. Graham did say he would support a no-fly zone in Ukraine under one condition.

“If Putin goes down the road of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian people that would be a larger war crime than what’s being committed today. That should spark a response to protect the Ukrainian people from a miserable death,” Sen. Graham said.

Congressman Wilson said he has introduced legislation that would establish a lend-lease program with Ukraine. The US established a similar program during WWII to help its allies.

The program would supply Ukraine with more military equipment. Wilson said he is also working on legislation that would offer asylum for any Russian soldier who defects.

He said, “They would be given immediate refugee status to the US and if they gave any military equipment to Ukraine they would be paid up to $100,000 based on how much the equipment is.”

Monday’s round-table was hosted by the University of South Carolina’s Rule of Law Collaborative.

You can watch the full discussion here.