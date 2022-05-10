GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WSPA) – The selfie museum is an interactive event space for people who want to take self-portraits with visual backgrounds. It’s a spot where people can take creative engagement or graduation photos. It can be a fun night out with friends, or a date night. It can be almost anything you want.

The selfie has allowed us to shape our own narratives based on how we want to be seen by others through social media, and now people can experience this activity in the privacy of a museum filled with artistic backgrounds instead of exhibits.

The Pixel Experience in Greenville, April 2022.

The term Selfie is defined as “a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website,” according to the Oxford Dictionary, which added the word in 2013.

The popularity of selfies has grown since then. They are so common now that museums have appeared to cater to their increasing popularity as a form of communication.

For an entrance fee, selfie museums allow a limited number of guests to spend time exploring the interactive space to take photographs with different backgrounds, creating the illusion of being in numerous locations, despite never leaving the museum. Props are included, but visitors often bring additional accessories and clothes.

The Pixel Experience selfie museum in Greenville.

At these museums, visitors become the exhibit, and social media is the audience.

We visited The Pixel Experience selfie museum in Greenville to see the phenomenon for ourselves. The museum celebrates its one-year anniversary on May 6. There are at least two other selfie museums in The Upstate area, including Hub City Smiles and The Social Media Outlet.