School bus driver swerves to miss squirrels, hits tree and house, SC officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - No one was hurt when a school bus hit a house in an eastside neighborhood of Spartanburg.

The wreck happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on Beechwood Drive, which is off Fernwood Drive.

A Spartanburg School District 7 spokesperson said six children and the bus driver were on board at the time.

The students were headed to Spartanburg High School, when the bus hit a tree and then the home.

According to a Spartanburg Police Department report, the bus was traveling on Beechwood Drive when the bus driver said that two squirrels ran out in front of her bus.

The bus driver said she tried to avoid hitting the squirrels, causing the bus to run off the right side of the road.

According to the report, the driver then overcorrected, which then caused the bus to cross over to the other side.

The bus then ran off the left side of the road, turned around hitting a tree and then hit the home.

Spartanburg City Fire says they were able to get on the bus and check on everyone before EMS arrived.

A district official says no students were injured and all are now safely at school.

A WSPA reporter on the scene said a person inside the house was not hurt, but the homeowner said there appeared to be some structural damage to the home.