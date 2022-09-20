NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a high school student was struck by a Charleston County school bus before colliding with a building in North Charleston on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along East Montague Avenue.

Christian Rainey, Assistant Chief and Public Information Officer for the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD), said Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received a call that a bus struck a student and building around 7:45 a.m.

Emergency crews immediately began to triage the elementary-aged children who were on the school bus, according to Rainey. Four out of eight students and one adult were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Some refused treatment.

Rainey said a high school student was struck by the school bus and another high schooler was struck by debris. They were also taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

The Charleston County School District later told News 2 that multiple high school students were taken to the hospital, noting they were on their way to school at the time of the crash. But the district did not elaborate further.

The crash closed surrounding roadways, but crews were eventually able to reopen one lane of E Montague Ave going towards Rivers Ave.

This is a developing story. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.