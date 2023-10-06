CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aspiring teachers in South Carolina have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship from the Teachers of Tomorrow.

The organization works to provide comprehensive and innovative preparation to make sure educators across the country are successful in their first year of teaching.

The 2023-24 scholarship will be given to 20 new teachers across the United States, including those in the Palmetto State who qualify, to cover the full cost of the Teachers of Tomorrow program.

“This scholarship is a pathway to get certified, passionate teachers into classrooms across the nation,” Teachers of Tomorrow said in a press release.

“The New Teacher Scholarship allows us to alleviate the financial burden that is associated with becoming a teacher and is just one of the many ways we are celebrating educators,” said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow. “All those considering a career in education are encouraged to apply for the scholarship to embark on their teaching journey.”

Those interested in applying should do so by the Oct. 31 deadline. Winners will be announced in December.

The initiative comes as many states like South Carolina have been experiencing teacher shortages.

Scholarship candidates must enroll in the Teachers of Tomorrow program by November 30, 2023, and must be hired as a full-time teacher of record on or before December 31, 2024.

International applicants qualified to teach are also welcome to apply.

To apply or learn more information, click here.