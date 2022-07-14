COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is launching a new way to apply for child support.

The online Custodial Parent Portal gives clients 24/7 access to applications for child support. Previously, applicants had to fill out a physical form in person at an SCDSS office.

Applicants will be able to download copies of their documents, receive immediate verification of submission, and have full access to accounts within 24 hours.

SCDSS Child Support Services Division Director Tim Mose explained that the new platform makes it “so much easier for parents to apply for child support services, check the status of their account, and understand the next steps in their case process.”

He went on to say that the portal increases accessibility to parents across the state, and that the “customer-focused channel of communication is just another example of DSS moving forward and implementing new technology to help serve families in South Carolina.”

Click here to access the portal. Click here for a demonstration of how to use the portal.