SC won’t gain a new House seat, but could get more federal funds according to 2020 Census data

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 5.1 million South Carolinians living in the Palmetto State.

The bureau shared some data from the 2020 Census this week. According to the numbers, South Carolina say a 10% growth in population from 2010 to 2020.

Officials said South Carolina is the 11th fastest growing state in the country.

This information did not surprise Professor of Political Science at the University of South Carolina Dr. Robert Oldendick. He said, “This was expected.”

He noted in 2010 South Carolina gained a Congressional District. This year however, South Carolina did not but it didn’t lose one either. The state will have 7 Congressional Districts for at least the next decade.

The increase in population will lead to more federal resources coming to South Carolina Dr. Oldendick said. Especially for programs tied to population like Medicaid and transportation.

He said, “While the changing Congressional districts and what states gain or lose is kind of the hot topic really in terms of impact on people and how things are allocated at the state level really turn out to be more important.”

Dr. Oldendick said this data is just the tip of the iceberg. Later on this year, more Census data will be released and that information will be used for redistricting, or the redrawing of the political maps in South Carolina

State lawmakers are in charge of finalizing the changes for Congressional Districts, state Senate and House districts as well.