IRMO, S.C. – A South Carolina woman was killed after a tree fell on her house.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 62-year-old Gertraud Maria Walker, of Irmo, was in her bedroom when a tree fell across her house around 8 p.m. Friday.

The State reports Watts says Walker was pinned underneath the fallen tree and died of traumatic asphyxiation at the scene.