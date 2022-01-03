SC students return to class this week amid omicron surge

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — This week, students across South Carolina will return to school after the holiday break.

Some students who test positive for COVID-19 or are deemed close contacts will be able to return to school sooner.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has updated their quarantine and isolation policies for students and staff to reflect changes to CDC guidelines.

The School and Childcare Exclusion List, updated Friday, recommends new criteria for students and staff to return.

For those students and staff with a positive test the updated criteria for return:

▪️At least 5 days since symptoms started – and-

▪️24 hours since the last fever without using fever-reducing medication –and-

▪️Symptoms are significantly improving

▪️Masks must be worn days 5-10 https://t.co/qs8ZQnOXhA — S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) January 2, 2022

Fully vaccinated close contacts can remain in school, per state health officials.

If a close contact is fully vaccinated or has been infected with COVID-19 in the previous 90 days, they do not have to quarantine for any length of time. @scdhec recommends they get tested on Day 5 even if they do not have symptoms, and they must wear a mask for 10 days. https://t.co/yJuilCXwh7 — S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) January 2, 2022

To keep students and staff safe, Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler recommends everyone in schools wear masks and for parents to get their children vaccinated.

Right now, DHEC says about 7% of children between the ages of 5-11 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Carolina.

“I really strongly encourage all staff to get vaccinated and all parents of children to get them vaccinated. This is the time. We still have a lot of winter left to go. We know that vaccination, and for staff that are eligible, the booster, is the best protection against omicron,” she said.

According to Traxler, keeping schools open can be done safely by following updated guidance.

South Carolina Education Association President Sherry East said their members have expressed concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 with classes resuming this week.

“Nobody likes dual modality, nobody likes remote learning. That’s not how we want to teach our children but we also want the students and the adults to be safe,” she said.

The state Department of Educations says they encourage schools to follow the latest guidance. A spokesperson said in a statement: