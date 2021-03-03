SC State superintendent Spearman asks state house not to pass transgender sports ban bill

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, right, and Gov. Henry McMaster, left, discuss the state opening up vaccines for more people at a news conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Officials announced the majority of people in the state, including teachers and people 55 and older, can get the coronavirus vaccine starting next week. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s education superintendent made a surprise appearance at a hearing to ask House members to not pass a bill that would prevent transgender students from playing on girls sports teams in middle and high school.

Just minutes after Education Superintendent Molly Spearman spoke, a House subcommittee Wednesday voted 3-1 in favor of the proposal. It now goes to the full House Judiciary Committee.

Spearman says the bill would not protect transgender students in a very sensitive personal situation.

The superintendent says she thinks the South Carolina High School League can handle any situations on an individual basis.