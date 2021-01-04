SC State Superintendent Molly Spearman tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on Twitter.

Yesterday, I received notice that I tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on December 31. Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son who both tested positive last week. Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to (1/2) — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) January 4, 2021

“Yesterday, I received notice that I tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on December 31. Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son who both tested positive last week,” she said.

She also adds her family “is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms.”

We’ve learned the family will continue to follow CDC and DHEC protocols for isolation and quarantine.

While isolating, Spearman plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually “as so many others in the education community have done this school year,” she added.