ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University said Thursday it will provide mandatory sexual assault prevention training for all students.

Vector Solutions, which provides training and risk management solutions, will offer training courses to all students through a special partnership, the university said.

“Vector Solutions’ courses educate students on a variety of complex topics, so they can succeed and stay safe,” SC State said. “The courses help stimulate change in attitudes and behaviors and encourage healthier decision-making.”

Those who fail to finish the course will have a hold placed on their account and will not be allowed to participate in membership intake/student organizations.

“Discrimination and harassment are antithetical to the values and standards of the SC State community and are incompatible with the safe, healthy environment that the SC State community expects and deserves,” the university said.

SC State did not specify when the new training will be made available to its students or the completion date.