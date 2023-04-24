COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – State employees in South Carolina will most likely see a pay bump later this year, how much of a raise has yet to be decided.

Both the House and Senate have included pay increases for state-employee in their respective budget plans.

The Senate’s budget, approved last week, includes a $2,500 raise for employees making up to $50,000 a year. Anyone making more than that would get a 5% raise.

The House’s plan, approved in March, would raise state employee pay by $2,500 for workers making up to $83,000. Anyone making more than that would get a 3% raise.

Critical need positions like state law enforcement, nurses, and mental health professionals could see bigger pay increases.

In the coming weeks, the House and Senate will work to reach a compromise on the budget.