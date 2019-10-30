SC Sheriff and Narcotics Unit busted and destroyed a large illegal liquor still

by: ABC News

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc (ABC News) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff announced that a large and active liquor still has been broken up in the eastern portion of the county.

The still’s location was a few miles east of Holly Hill in a remote and deeply wooded area.

Monday, OCSO narcotics loaded up axes and a shotgun to destroy the liquor maker.

When investigators arrived at the site they raised the makeshift covers on the more than 12, 55-gallon barrels.

The liquor inside was actively fermenting.

With the sheriff in lead, OCSO investigators grabbed a weapon of choice and began rendering the barrels useless by slicing holes into them.

Some were simply shot with a 12-guage shotgun.

As the nearly-ready hooch ran downhill, a wharf rat ran out of the large setup, perhaps in an effort to locate a quieter neighborhood.

At least four barrels of mash – a starter for the liquor – were also destroyed along with tools and a generator that fed the operation.

In all, a conservative estimate of $6,000 to $10,000 worth of illegal liquor won’t make it to the streets.

No arrests have been made at this point.

The case remains under investigation.

