SC sheriff admits stealing public money; avoids prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina sheriff has avoided prison time for taking public money and spending it on groceries, window tinting and other personal items.

Ex-Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzlement and misconduct in office. Boone was sentenced to one day in jail which a judge said he satisfied during the hours in custody when he was arrested in April.

Boone was ordered to serve five years of probation, pay $17,000 in restitution and get substance abuse and mental health counseling. Boone is the 10th South Carolina sheriff convicted of crimes in the past decade. He joins four others who avoided time behind bars.