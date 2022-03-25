COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WSPA) – Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) gave a Joint Bond Review subcommittee an update on rail yard and barge projects planned at the Port of Charleston.

They had requested $550 million in state money to help pay for these projects. Officials have $200 million on hand from the state right now and said they’ll need additional money before construction can begin.

State lawmakers had originally intended to use a $550 million bond bill to cover the costs. Instead, they opted to fund part of the project, $200 million, with one-time money from the state budget this fiscal year.

The House’s budget plan for Fiscal Year 2022-23 passed earlier this month. It includes the remaining $350 million for the SCPA. The Senate has not finalized its spending plan just yet.

Chief Operating Officer and Future CEO Barbara Melvin said SCPA has not entered into any contracts for the projects. She told lawmakers this will delay construction on rail yard also known as the Navy Base Intermodal Facility (NBIF).

“We are pushing forward with all the project elements and have certainly been in contact with all our design team to make sure everything is ready to go. We are uncomfortable letting the contracts without having the money secured,” Melvin told lawmakers.

Senator Nikki Setzler (D-Lexington) asked if this delay would result in an increase in construction costs. Melvin said, “Any delay we experience in letting the contracts is going to have an effect on our contingency ideas.”

In executive session during the subcommittee meeting, Melvin shared with lawmakers what the ‘construction escalation’ could be.

According to Melvin, if SCPA receives money for the NBIF by July, they could have the rail yard completed by the second half of 2025.

Officials said both projects would help connect their terminals to the rail system and help move more cargo faster across the state and Southeast.

Melvin said, “We need to get this project up and going and I realize we probably need to have a further conversation about us assuming risks in these few months as the money is being debated.”