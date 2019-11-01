SC man’s body found at work site he disappeared from in 2017

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a South Carolina energy company’s security guard who went missing nearly three years ago during his shift.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says the body of 55-year-old Michael Curry was found Wednesday at the same Santee Cooper hydroelectric station he was reported missing from.

Spokeswoman Mollie Gore said employees performing routine maintenance near a dam noticed a shoe, and Curry’s remains were later discovered nearby. Gore said maintenance hadn’t been done in that area since Curry’s February 2017 disappearance.

News outlets report an autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine a cause of death. Curry missed a radio check in the night he went missing, but police said they didn’t suspect foul play was involved.

Curry worked for Santee Cooper for 15 years.