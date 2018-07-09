SC man explains why he helped desegregate war memorial plaque

A South Carolina man who replaced a town’s segregated World War I plaque says he was tired of the city receiving negative attention for the memorial.

Trey Ward spoke Saturday to a group of Democrats in Greenwood about installing a new plaque that listed the names in alphabetical order instead of by race, according to The Index-Journal .



Ward credited others, saying all he did was “turn some screws.” Several local men had previously sued to have the plaque changed, and the mayor had raised money make a new plaque. State law generally prohibits altering monuments without state approval. That law was enacted to protect monuments during debate over removing the Confederate flag from atop the Statehouse.



Ward also said he was inspired to action by growing up in the era when schools were integrated.

