SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A South Carolina man has been charged with sex trafficking four victims including a minor by a federal grand jury.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina, Aaron T. Simmons, 26, of Greenville, has been charged with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and one count of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation.

According to the indictment, Simmons used force, threats of force and coercion to compel three adult women to engage in commercial sex along with sex trafficking of a minor victim between August 2019 and August 2020.

Authorities say Simmons is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday, July 28th, and if he is convicted of sex trafficking by forcer, fraud, or coercion, Simmons faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and up to life in prison, and if convicted of sex trafficking of a minor, Simmons faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to life imprisonment.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Simmons to contact the FBI Columbia Field Office at (803) 551-4200, and if you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.