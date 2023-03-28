SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A South Carolina has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th, 2021.

According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, Thomas Andrew Casselman, 29, of Walhalla, was arrested on felony charges and charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, all felonies, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building.

According to authorities, his actions, along with the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Casselman can be seen in images from the January 6th Capitol riot wearing a dark grey cap with design on the front, black face mask, American flag gaiter or scarf around the neck, black jacket, and backpack while in the crowd on the west side of the Capitol Building.

According to authorities, Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage from D.C. Metropolitan Police officers as well as open-source video footage show Casselman spraying law enforcement officers with an orange colored spray, presumed to be a chemical irritant, specifically, bear spray, and a victim of the use of this chemical irritant also described the spray as bear spray.

Authorities say Casselman was arrested Tuesday morning in Walhalla and made his initial appearance in the District of South Carolina.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

This investigation remains ongoing.