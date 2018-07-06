SC man accused of trying to join ISIS will change plea
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - A Ladson man, Zakaryia Abdin will have a Change of Plea Hearing set for August 8, at 10:00 a.m., according to court documents.
The hearing will take place a federal courtroom in downtown Charleston, the court documents added.
Prosecutors are seeking more charges against the South Carolina man accused of plotting to fight for the Islamic State.
News outlets quote federal prosecutors as saying at a Tuesday hearing that they're still working to determine how evidence will be used against 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin.
Abdin was arrested at Charleston's airport in March as he tried to board a plane for Jordan.
Authorities say he told an undercover agent he wanted to torture an American and would attack a U.S. site if he couldn't get out of the country.
Abdin is jailed on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Jury selection is scheduled for July 11. His attorney had no comment after the hearing.
