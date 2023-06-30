SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The United States Supreme Court blocked Biden’s administration student loan forgiveness plan in a 6-3 decision Friday morning.

Lawmakers in South Carolina praised the decision of the court.

Governor Henry McMaster

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness scheme was a ridiculous pander to the radical left and an insult to Americans who work hard, pay their bills, and play by the rules. Thank goodness we have a Supreme Court that defends the Rule of Law and common sense.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson

I’m pleased the Court agrees with our position that Joe Biden does not have the authority to cancel and ignore debt. He knew Congress was the only body with the power to do so, but when they didn’t do what he wanted, he took matters into his own hands to unlawfully deliver on a campaign promise,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “Legal issues aside, forgiving student loans is a poor policy decision with unfair and long-lasting consequences. But when the federal government acts outside its powers to promote its own agenda, I’ll be there to fight back.

Senator Lindsey Graham

I have never been prouder of Roberts Court. The Supreme Court is truly standing up for individual constitutional rights and limited government. Unfortunately, we should prepare for and get ready to witness accelerated attacks on the Supreme Court by radical liberal Democrats angry about these decisions.

Senator Tim Scott

Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning President Biden’s illegal student loan scheme is a victory for common sense. You take out a loan, you pay it back. This decision frees taxpayers from shouldering debt they never signed up for.

Biden’s plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers if the individual’s income is below $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.