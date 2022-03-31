COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A panel of state lawmakers advanced a bill this week which would open the door for hunting on public land on Sundays.

The legislation would permit a person authorized to hunt on a wildlife management area (WMA) to hunt on a Sunday. Currently, Sunday hunting is only allowed on private land in South Carolina

Lawmakers said they would like to have the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) come up with rules and regulations for hunting on WMAs on Sunday.

“It’s good for the folks who can’t afford to join a hunting club, afford a hunting lease or afford to own property,” said John Culclasure with the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.

A survey conducted by DNR last year showed the majority of people they spoke with across the state were in favor of expanding hunting.

Supporters said since the land is open to recreational activities on Sundays, hunting should be allowed.

“When it comes down to it, hunters are the ones paying into the system to wildlife management areas which are managed for hunting opportunities,” said Trevor Santos with the National Shooting Sports Foundation. “The fact they are the only type of users prohibited from using this land on Sundays speaks volumes.”

Critics of the possible change said they’re worried this would benefit mostly out of state hunters.

Representative Josiah Magnuson (R-District 38) said, “As a Christian I believe God established the principle of a day of rest at creation. That is implicit in scripture not only for people but for land and animals.”

An amended version of the bill has been sent to the House floor.