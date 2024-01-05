MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed legislation would give state leaders in South Carolina more oversight when it comes to school boards.

South Carolina State Representative Joe Bustos (R) pre-filed a bill he said would require a team from either the state Department of Education or the Inspector General to inspect school boards every two years to ensure they are in compliance with state laws and their own district policies.

“I retired from the Army, and we always had Inspector General inspections to make sure that we were complying with Army regulations and law. So, I felt the same should apply to the school boards here,” said Rep. Joe Bustos who represents District 112.

While the inspections would cover a range of policies, there is a particular focus on safety in the text of the bill. Patrick Martin is the director of the Safe Schools Project and also teaches at Charleston County.

He hit on the importance of keeping school safety top of mind.

“I think the issues of school safety are constantly evolving. If you asked someone 10 years ago what they thought about vaping, then they wouldn’t have any question about it because they wouldn’t know what it was. So, as things arise it’s not a static issue. It’s continually evolving,” Martin said.

The first step outlined in the bill is for the state to conduct an assessment of each district’s policies and procedures for maintaining safe schools. According to the bill, onsite inspections would come later in the process, followed by a report on both the audit and inspections which would be presented to state lawmakers.

“When the Charleston school board had their few mistakes there early on when they were impaneled, if they had a checklist, if they had an inspection, and this isn’t just a ‘gotcha.’ This is an educational process for them,” Rep. Bustos said.

According to the SC State House website, the bill was referred to the Committee on Education and Public Works.