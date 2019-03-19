SC launches first Victim Assistance Program in the nation

South Carolina has the first victim assistance program in the nation.

The program offers support to victims and their families as their cases go through court.

The Attorney General’s office connects organizations with the funding to make that support possible.

Several trauma agencies are applying for grant money right now. Those agencies say they need that money to help those who need the support the most.

“None of these services would be possible – we wouldn’t be able to afford the hotline, the training for the advocates to go to the hospital, all of this comprehensive 24-hour support,” explained Mary Dell Hayes with Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands

The Attorney General’s office also administers the Violence Against Women Act program.

It helps pay for assistant solicitors and prosecutors that specialize in sexual assault.