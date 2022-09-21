NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Governor Henry McMaster were in Newberry County Wednesday to talk about the progress of a widening project on I-26 from Little Mountain towards Columbia.

“When we hear the jets flying, people say that’s the sound of freedom. What you hear up and down this road, that’s the sound of progress,” Gov. McMaster said.

According to officials, the project is almost at 60% completion and is expected to be finished ahead of schedule by the end of 2024.

Right now, about 80 miles of interstate highway in South Carolina are under construction according to Transportation Secretary Christy Hall.

Secretary Hall said more than $2 billion has been invested for these projects.

“Pretty much every interstate in this state is under construction or receiving some sort of upgrade,” Hall said.

Other projects planned on I-26 will also be completed ahead of schedule Secretary Hall said.