COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina House of Representatives passed an abortion ban for the second time since the United State Supreme Couty ended Federal Abortion Protections.

With a vote of 83 to 81, the House advanced a ban from conception.

The bill has exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and the patient’s health and life.

This move puts the house proposal at odds with the senates’ ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected at six weeks.