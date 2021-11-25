SC Highway Patrol gives warnings about holiday travel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Wednesday was expected to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday.

However with tons of people out on the roads, state troopers have some tips on how you can stay safe.

Folks across the nation are gassing up their cars and heading to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Beverly Pinkston was one of the many on the roads.

“My husband and I are living in Cumming, Georgia and we’re headed to Waxhaw, North Carolina,” Pinkston said.

Troopers said this year they’re seeing more cars out and about for Thanksgiving.



“I think people are getting out more. Last year you had a lot more people stay in because of COVID,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Community Relations, Mitch Ridgeway said.

Last year during Thanksgiving weekend, troopers said there were over 1,300 crashes 14 of them fatal.

This year they want that number to be 0.

“Pay attention to what you’re doing while you’re driving, be a defensive driver, expect the unexpected,” Ridgeway said.

Troopers said they will be out monitoring the highways heavily Wednesday night and Thursday night and they’re looking for four things.

One of them being people who aren’t buckled up, but the other three, “If you’re in operator of motor vehicle make sure you obey the posted speed limit. Don’t drive distracted, you know if you need to check the text message or that social media app, either pull over to a safe place or wait till you get to your destination,” Ridgeway said. “Then last but certainly not least if you’re gonna be drinking at all during thanksgiving, don’t drive your motor vehicle.”

Something else to keep in mind is the left lane law that started back in August.

Troopers said you can get fined if you are driving too slowly in the left lane.

You can always stay up to date with the latest traffic information here.